What Ann Callison failed to mention in her opposition to the proposed Grand Targhee Ski Resort expansion are the many benefits of increased tourism. She also greatly exaggerated the issues she fears with the expansion. By expanding the terrain at Grand Targhee, the resort will become a more desirable ski resort, attracting destination skiers, their families and their friends. The expansion will create an improved summer experience at Grand Targhee and locally. Tourists visiting will be spending their vacation dollars on lodging, in restaurants, bars, grocery stores, gas stations and local shops. The increased revenue will be a bonus, helping local businesses to thrive year-round. With Jackson, Wyoming just over the pass, the expansion would make a visit to Grand Targhee more desirable and most assuredly draw from the Jackson local and tourist base.
Grand Targhee Ski Resort after its expansion will still remain modest in size compared to other ski resorts around the country. George Gillett is extremely knowledgeable and experienced in the ski resort industry and the perfect person to expedite this expansion. The resort will keep its beauty and charm intact and be all the better for it. The improvements will have a positive impact on both Driggs and Victor, ensure a wonderful skier experience for both locals and tourists, and guarantee the future of Grand Targhee.
Margie Zadosko
Idaho Falls