{span}Pokazuha — An effort to disguise a bad state of affairs by showing off everything in a positive aspect. {/span}The Russians have this name for it because they needed a name for it. And now, I think, so do we.
The esteemed Doyle Beck, in his Post Register column, berated Joe Biden and the Democratic party as painting a gloomy picture of our present state of government affairs and expounded on all the greatness Donald Trump has achieved, “to defend America against all threats,” “We will lead America into new frontiers of ambition and discovery” ad nauseum.
Decide for yourself and vote in November.
James Fisher
Idaho Falls