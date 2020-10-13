I am going agree with R. Grant Hunter on his letter of Oct 4: This is a turning point election.
Is America going to turn from an impending dictatorship to a democracy? Are we going to turn from racism, misogyny, homophobia and xenophobia to decency? Are we going to turn from polluting our planet to developing clean, efficient and renewable energy? Is America going to vote for continued corruption, lies and mismanagement, or turn to honest, transparent and responsible management of government affairs? Are we going to tear away health insurance from tens of millions of Americans in the middle of a pandemic or turn to providing reasonable availability of health insurance to everyone? Are we going to continue to allow 1,000 Americans to die every day due to Trump’s mismanagement, or will we turn to a collective, bipartisan effort to defeat the coronavirus?
I understand that most Idahoans will vote for the continuation of the misery suffered by most Americans over the last four years. I am hopeful that the majority of voters in other states will come out and vote this unethical and incompetent president and his sycophants out of power. American lives depend on it.
Trump is our employee, not our dear leader.
Jim Sathe
Idaho Falls