For a little diversion, a friend of mine recently reminded me that the planet Jupiter has 79 moons. (And we need only one to brighten our nocturnal lives.) They range in size from larger than the planet Mercury to the size of a stadium. Also, Saturn has been found to have 52 moons, 29 of which are awaiting confirmation of their discovery.
These two guys have quite large families to keep in tow and following the right path through space. Jupiter and Saturn have been referred to as “Jovian” planets — don’t exactly know how they figured that out, optically, but they both certainly benefit from an uplifting attitude with a responsibility of such gravity. And we think the president has his problems.
A little jovial fathering is needed, here, to head them in the right direction. Political correctness aside. And, oh, I don’t have a bachelor’s degree in gravitational mentoring from Berkeley.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby