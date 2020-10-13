In commenting on the progressives’ letter to Crapo and Rich: The progressives are the self-described thinking, caring and responsible citizens of Idaho Falls. I agree, they were thinking not to sign this intellectually vacant, embarrassing letter. I looked up progressives, and it appears last century they supported Prohibition and eugenics. They couldn’t even toast if they were successful curbing the “undesirables.” Sounds like a fun group.
Currently, any statist Marxist, socialist, communist and most other groups who want to tell you what to do call themselves progressives. These thinking, caring, etc. want to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg by waiting to see if a leftist is elected president so this anti-Second amendment, pro-partial-birth abortion justice can be replaced by another anti-Second amendment pro-partial-birth abortion justice — or worse.
RGB could have retired during the Obama regime but decided to hold on, thinking crooked Hilary would be elected. So, honoring RGB’s last wish doesn’t mean crap, it isn’t her call. Ginsburg had her chance to be replaced by another horrible leftist. It seems thinking, caring, responsible citizens of Idaho Falls are a bunch of cry babies.
Concluding, if the whiney local leftists want to honor the dishonorable RGB, commission a statue. I guarantee you conservatives will not tear it down.
Frank Clark
Ammon