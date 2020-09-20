Students shouldn’t feel held back by their school. Every student has unique needs that aren’t always met by a one-size-fits-all environment. And this is true for many students across Idaho.
As a student, I remember the feeling of independence and complete control I had over my education. But I wasn’t a typical student. I attended an online school with Idaho Virtual Academy, long before COVID-19 brought many online.
Growing up in a rural area, my school options were limited. My mom wanted me to receive a quality education without the negative influences that you typically experience in a brick-and-mortar school. That’s why she turned to online school.
As a self-driven individual, this alternative was perfect for me. I could build my own schedule based on assignment deadlines and complete lessons at my own pace. I owned my success.
As the first student in my family to graduate from high school, I feel like I’ve paved a way for my family to see the value and importance of education. I never would’ve explored the idea of pursuing an online higher education as a viable alternative with such confidence had it not been for my time in online school, and seeing that to overcome challenges sometimes means being adaptable and open to infinite possibilities.
I encourage families to explore online school as a valuable alternative. Every student should feel the freedom learning brings. That starts with giving them the right environment to grow and have that learning potential.
Aaron Brown
Tetonia