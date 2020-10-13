Because of all the voting problems surrounding the upcoming presidential election and Joe Biden’s promise to install Robert Francis O’Rourke as his “gun control Czar” (O’Rourke favors gun control), I have a question to ask of our local sheriffs and police chiefs. If the government dictates that you should confiscate guns from Americans in violation of our Second Amendment rights, will you comply? Please make a public response by way of this newspaper so that citizens will know where you stand on the issue of defending our constitutional rights. Thank you.
And to my county Sheriff: Sheriff Anderson, I hold a current Idaho teacher’s certificate but don’t teach, therefore, just because I hold a current enhanced concealed carry weapons permit doesn’t necessarily mean I have a gun. Just saying.
Andi Elliott
Hamer