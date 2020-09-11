The Post Register on July 21 reported a list of new COVID-19 cases in eastern Idaho. It gave the impression that much of Idaho is sick. There must be a way to report recoveries. Nearly everyone recovers.
Dave Koelsch
Idaho Falls
