The Post Register's front page headline on Jan. 23's "Born Killer" was the most biased, derogatory and inflammatory statement about a young, female hunter (or any hunter) I have ever observed. The famous Jack O'Connor, now deceased many years, I am positive has hunted, shot and killed many more animals than Lindsey Christensen. I had never observed him being labeled anything but an honorable expert in the hunting and shooting world.
I will grant you the fact that the article itself was complimentary, but that headline has to be retracted.
James Kruckeberg
Shelley