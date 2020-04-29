Ending the COVID-19 lockdown is a dangerous process of trial and error. While we would all like to get back to the normal that existed on Jan. 1, the ad hoc approach for quick reopening pushed by some national and local legislators, such as Barbara Ehardt and Brian Zollinger, is not how to get there safely.
The primary measure that epidemiologists use to predict the spread of disease is what they call the effective reproduction number, "R0," which denotes how many people the average infected person infects in turn. If the number is above one, the outbreak grows. Below one, it shrinks. The goal of current lockdowns is to push R0 well below one. Once R0 is below one, restrictions can be gradually loosened. Controlling R requires isolating patients and tracing their contacts, border restrictions and social distancing. What is most lacking for controlling R0 is testing.
Estimates by researchers at Harvard University suggest that the United States cannot safely reopen until it conducts more than three times the number of COVID-19 tests it is currently administering, a minimum of about 152 tests per 100,000 people. Idaho is currently testing about 28 per 100,000.
For a while, our president was listening to Dr. Anthony Fauci, his only advisor who actually understands epidemiology and how to stop the spread of COVID-19. His latest tweets supporting protesters of lockdowns reveal that he has reverted to his instincts of ignoring science and appealing to the lowest common denominator of human emotions.
Glenn McCreery
Idaho Falls