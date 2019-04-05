Gov. Little has the golden opportunity to become Idaho's third political statesman in the past 82 years, right behind the only two to date, Sen. Jim McClure and Gov. Cecil Andrus.
Once out from under the thumb of his predecessor, Governor Little's actions to date truly portray his sincere dedication to the people of Idaho, the state of Idaho and the United States Of America.
The distinction of joining that elite group of two will not be easy, excludes being a follower, arrogant or self-serving, as so many now are. Rather, by being thoughtful, open and wise in his actions, which to date he has demonstrated.
The choice is yours, Mr. Little. For the sake of all Idahoans, God speed in becoming the third Idaho political statesman.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls