Mr. Little won the Idaho governorship, not as the best person for the job, but as the lesser of two evils.
There hasn't been a real Idaho Republican since Jim McClure and no real Idaho Democrat since Cecil Andrus. Proof of this is evident at the federal and especially the state and county levels.
The sad thing is, nothing will change as long as the current collection of self-serving, holier-than-thou Republicans and the untalented, complacent Democrats are left in charge.
Idaho, like many other states, needs a new party, a party of independents!
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls