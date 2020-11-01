In the new day of technology, we can easily access anything at our fingertips, but there are many things that can spread false information, such as in debates.
In the presidential debates, there is a lot of false information, many leave thinking of what was false as fact. We need live fact-checkers due to false information.
False information spreads 70% faster than real information. If we eliminate false information in live debates, we’ll be able to show the American people who knows what's false and what's true.
Rodrigo Palma
Idaho Falls