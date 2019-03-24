Hey guys, let’s all get together and sign up for the Bonneville Country Republican Lincoln day dinner. It should be great fun.
We’ll have guest speaker David Barton explaining to us how our founding fathers wanted us to be a Christian nation without separation of church and state. Maybe we’ll finally be rid of those Unamerican pesky Muslims and Jews and maybe even Catholics — they aren’t really “Christian” are they? Then all us white boys can get back to running our “Christian” country. But we better hurry, since we’re dying off like flies from drug and alcohol abuse and despair and hopelessness.
And Janice McGeachin will be there. Maybe some of her Bundy friends will be there who can teach us how to aim our AR’s straight at federal agents and avoid paying millions in grazing fees.
And I’ll bet Bryan Smith will be there. Maybe he’ll teach us how to make millions suing Idahoans who can’t pay their medical bills and how to block them from getting health insurance.
Should be great fun. This isn’t your father’s Republican party where civility and conciliation and common sense prevailed. No this is the “new” Republican party which surely we should all rush out and join.
Dr. Ken Krell
Idaho Falls