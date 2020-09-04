I was reading the Post Register’s article “City prepares for community proposal.” I thought: “Excellent, groups interested in making law enforcement safer. Probably made up of former law enforcement officers with decades of experience.”
It appears, however, that the folks who make of these groups may be a bunch of busybodies of no law enforcement experience who believe they speak for the city of Idaho Falls.
Many of the proposals seem to make a dangerous occupation more dangerous. I worry that the public that supports the local police will view these groups as just a bunch of pointy-headed intellectually vacant leftist wowsers who join because they might get a great job title, like diversity and inclusion communications director.
Jeremy Plothow et. al. might better serve Idaho Falls if they dedicated their summer(s) to researching police rather than police reform. Watching “Kindergarten Cop” doesn’t count.
Frank Clark
Ammon