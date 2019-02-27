Our family had the pleasure of attending “Roger’s Revue 2019” featuring the music of “The Animated Film” at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts on Jan. 26.
The three concerts were benefits for the Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre. The passion for providing quality opportunities for youth in the arts through participation in music, dramatic arts and creative movement comes from the director, Roger Evans.
We have known Roger since he was a youth. His musical family background and the musical opportunities he received as a student in School District 91 and later at the University of Idaho developed him into the talented musician he is today. These concerts featured some outstanding musicians and hardworking volunteers of all ages. The IFYAC has programs happening all year long with choirs, strings, dance, musicals and summer theater camp.
Some productions that have been shared with the community in recent years are, “Peter Pan”, “ The Little Mermaid”, and “Shrek the Musical” to name just a few. The opportunities for youth have increased so much in this community since the 1980’s thanks to people like Roger and many other dedicated volunteers. The volunteers work hard to provide youth a place to learn and grow.
Youth are eager to get involved and develop their skills and confidence. See more information on the IFYAC website. The only thing missing was good publicity. The media could improve in that area. Thanks, Roger. What a true gift you and many others are to this community.
Betty E. Anderson
Idaho Falls