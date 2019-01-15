Long past overdue
“This should have been done thirty years ago,” an appropriate remark from President Donald Trump as he visited the border town of McAllen, Texas on Jan. 10. Trump was referring to the so-called wall between U.S. and Mexico.
Trump says numerous illegal immigrants crossing our southern border is “a national emergency” and that expanding the wall is long past overdue. Previously, both Republican and Democratic presidents have bypassed the issue while Trump has the guts and courage to tackle head-on this major problem.
Meanwhile, Democrats blithely dismiss Trump’s statements as “ineffective, expensive and immoral.”
Really?
Let’s examine all three Democratic adjectives:
First, ineffective. No, it doesn’t take much common sense to realize that walls are successful keeping disorderly international migration in check. Israel, Poland, and Turkey are good examples.
Second, expensive. All Trump is asking for is $5 billion. With an annual federal budget of $4.4-trillion, $5 billion is a mere fraction of overall expenses. It’s cheap, relatively speaking.
Third, immoral. Since when is upholding federal law so “immoral” as liberal Democrats would have you believe? The burden placed on American taxpayers, our country’s resources and law-enforcement are the real sources of immorality.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer should be touring our border with Mexico, which would be a real eye-opener for them. By doing so, they would come to understand the true meaning of immorality and human suffering.
Shamefully, members of Congress will be paying themselves during the shutdown crisis. Meanwhile, nearly 900-thousand federal employees will not be receiving their salary checks.
Bob Ziel
Rigby