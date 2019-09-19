I had a great bike ride Sunday last on the greenbelt, but when I crossed Broadway on the Westside going north nearly everyone I saw, and there were a lot of people, had a cell phone in their face and they were looking down. A group of a dozen or so teens was all looking down. How could they enjoy the beautiful river, rocks, birds and plants? There were plates from all over the U.S. in that first section to the old Westbank. There were even cars stopped in the no-parking area with their heads down and engines running. What are all these people looking for? How many phones does it take to find a route to Yellowstone?
Look up, folks, and see, hear and smell the great outdoors. You won't find that on your phone.
M. Conant
Idaho Falls