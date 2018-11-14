In their letters, Frank Clark and Gene Hicks suggested that I leave the country since I wrote that I am ashamed to live in a country that elected Donald Trump to be president and leader of the free world.
My state of being ashamed will go away when America selects a decent and qualified person, Republican or Democrat, to be president. Trump demonstrates to the world every day that he is woefully inadequate of meeting the requirements and challenges of the position he holds.
I will remain in the USA so I can be part of the resistance to this miserable, corrupt and dishonest administration. The midterm elections just completed revealed there are far more voters that value common decency, honesty, compassion and high moral standards than the voters that elected Trump in 2016. They understand that economic policies beneficial to the wealthy do not take priority over good and decent human values.
I am looking forward to 2020 when the aforementioned decent citizens rebuke this inept administration once and for all. It would also be nice if a Republican of good moral values and a sense of decency would step up and primary Trump. John Kasich or Jeff Flake both fit that description. A contest between equally honorable, capable candidates would be good for the country.
Ideally, the Mueller investigation will result in federal criminal charges that will result in impeachment or resignation. One can dream, can’t one?
By the way, I am also a US Army veteran.
Jim Sathe
Idaho Falls