Dear Lt. Gov. McGeachin, stop meddling with things you don’t understand.
Recently Lt. Gov McGeachin has joined 22 other lawmakers to try and force Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho out of investments in Apple, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Amazon. While I do not like many of these companies or their assault on free speech, trying to make a moral statement by pulling out of investment positions with them is simply stupid.
These companies made up 20% of the market in 2019. They are companies inside the S&P 500 index, a position PERSI holds and has had an 18% average yearly return for the last five years.
You want PERSI to stay solvent and continue to be independently run? Stop trying to push your ideals on PERSI. An article from the Spokesman-Review in 2018 called PERSI “the envy of … other state pensions.” Why would you want to mess with that?
Instead, lieutenant governor, maybe you should pay closer attention to the contracts Idaho holds if you want to hurt these companies, Idaho’s Facebook pages, Twitter accounts and web services contracts with Amazon to start. For example, “SBPO2020090 Idaho Contract for Amazon AWS...." How much was that contract worth?
Stop messing with PERSI. If you want to push your ideals and “hurt” these companies, stop doing business with them.
Ben Fuhriman
Shelley