Lt. Governor, your words are elevator music, background noise to be ignored. Your actions, however, are incendiary — yelling "fire!" in a crowded theater where there is no fire.
You do supporters of the Second Amendment no favors by your actions.
The overwhelming majority of NRA members are responsible firearm owners with no intent to use their arms to overthrow our government.
I suspect that a majority of Real Three Percenters are also responsible firearm owners with no intent to overthrow our government.
Responsible citizens, whether they choose to own firearms or not, recognize injustice, inequality and insanity in society and government.
Our Constitution grants everyone the right to free speech. With constructive use of that right, responsible citizens can talk through differences of opinion on how our government can "… provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity..."
If our governments (federal, state and local) are fulfilling their responsibilities to us, then no citizen need feel threatened. If the government is not meeting its obligation to us, then we need to correct the problem at the voting booth, not in armed confrontation.
John R. Snyder
Idaho Falls