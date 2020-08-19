Trump has admitted to destroying the Post Office for his personal need to be re-elected, so will a Trump supporter please explain how you can support these egregious actions. First of all, it is threatening the health of millions, including seniors and veterans, who get life-saving medications by mail. Since the pandemic began, many people have needed to rely on ordering essential items online. Military personnel overseas rely on mail-in ballots to vote.
His lies about mail-in ballots being used to cheat if he loses. Many states have used mail-in ballots for years — ballots are only sent to registered voters and when returned signatures are carefully checked. The military has been using mail-in voting for hundreds of years. He claims the Post Office doesn’t have the money or resources to take care of millions of mail-in votes. That’s because Trump and his crony postmaster general have cut funding, fired postal workers, shut down automated sorting machines and who knows what other wrenches he’s thrown into the Post Office.
All we can do is write letters to our federal legislators while asking friends and family to do the same. Apply for your absentee ballot in Idaho and check that it has been registered by calling 208-529-1363. Send in your ballot as soon as allowed. Tell friends and family to register — even online.
This is not a partisan issue. Both parties are free to use absentee ballots. Voting is the bedrock of democracy and the antidote to dictatorship.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls