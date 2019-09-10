While on a recent trip overseas, I found myself in the Schiphol international airport in Amsterdam. Like many larger airports, it has moving walkways. As you approached the end of the moving portion of the walkway, a pleasant recorded voice said, “Mind your step,” over and over. In contrast after a long trip, I was back in the friendly confines of our Idaho Falls airport and making my way to baggage claim.
After going down the escalator and heading toward baggage claim, I went through a short passageway. Inside the passageway, I heard another recorded voice that was anything but pleasant saying, "Don't stop, keep moving." Any chance we can get the lady that says “Mind your step,” to record our message? Let’s make welcome our weary travelers to our beautiful city.
Marty Morris
Idaho Falls