Wow, what an insightful and well-stated letter written by Mr. Rob McBride that appeared in the Oct. 23 edition. He wrote the letter that I would have loved to have written, but I had been addressing other idiocies in most of Mr. Urling's letters.
It was asked if Mr. Urling was even alive during the '60s. Yes, he was but less than 10 years old for most of the conflict. So maybe wasn't even really aware at the time of what was going on in the world and our country. The majority of young Americans that died in Vietnam were not volunteers but draftees. I imagine few of them wanted to go to war, but they obeyed the laws of our country and the orders of their superior officers and the commander in chief.
It was not until near the end of the war that the draft ceased and our armed forces became volunteer. I served with and led both draftees and volunteers. From the quality of the volunteers I lead, I had positive feelings about where our military was headed.
The war was not overly popular in this country. This was the first war you could watch on television while having dinner. Some young Americans through conscience chose not to serve and left the country and/or burned their draft cards. However, it takes a lot of nerve (or stupidity per Mr. McBride) to call draft dodgers heroes when their friends were dying in Vietnam.
Alan Jones
Idaho Falls