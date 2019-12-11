If graduate school (University of Pittsburgh) taught me anything, it was simply to question.
In Dec. 4's Post Register, I read a letter to the editor that started out, "No one has died from overdosing on marijuana."
This brought back memories of living in Colorado when the legalization of marijuana was on our ballot as an initiative of Nov. 6, 2012. It was to be a constitutional amendment, so when the issue did pass, it became a part of the state Constitution, even though my husband and I both voted against it. Even Gov. John Hickenlooper had been against it.
I worked in hospice, so I knew the value of medical marijuana.
Recreational use is, at the very least, questionable. Marijuana is much more potent now compared to the Vietnam era, easy to verify with a Bing search.
There are accounts of the death of an engineering exchange student from the Republic of Congo attending Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, who fell to his death in Denver, on spring break in 2014, after ingesting one marijuana-laced cookie.