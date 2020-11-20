Fuller’s column reveals that it doesn’t take any particular qualifications to be a small town GOP chairman.
No understanding of the US system of government — a representative democracy — is required.
No understanding of the tenets of the office of the president — to govern all Americans — is required.
And, certainly, no respect for the will of the American voters is required.
It reveals he has gone off the deep end. In fact, the only insightful comment is that a second Trump presidency would be terrible for Democrats, only it would be terrible for the nation as a whole.
Daniel Schwen
Idaho Falls