The Post Register reports that Republican Reps. Zollinger and Ehardt are considering a bill that would allow children possibly as young as 14 to marry because a higher age limit would take "too much authority away from families."
Marriage is an individual's commitment, not a family decision, not for grownups and especially not for kids. If someone is not mature enough to say "I do," their family certainly has no business making the decision for them. Child marriages involving an individual under 16 should not be allowed and marriage of individuals over 15 and under 18 should require both a judge and parental permission.
Even pregnancy is not a good reason for child marriage. Claiming the family should have the authority to endorse a child marriage just caters to the PC (pretend conservatives) wing of the Idaho Republican Party and has little to do with the welfare of the children involved.
Ken Durstine
Idaho Falls