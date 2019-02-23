On Monday the Idaho Senate voted 25-9 in support of Marsy’s Law. I want to personally thank Senator Lent and Senator Mortimer for supporting Marsy’s Law. Thank you both for having the courage to listen and stand firm for the rights of crime victims.
I’ve recently seen a lot of vitriol pouring out on social media claiming that Marsy’s Law will somehow threaten Second Amendment rights. What a ridiculous claim. The lead bill sponsor, Senator Todd Lakey, has an A+ NRA rating. He served in the military. I heard him on the Neal Larson Show say that this would not in any way threaten gun rights. It has nothing to do with gun rights.
I’m glad to see that Rep. Zollinger is standing firm in his support. I wish that opponents would stop trying to use fear to push members of the Legislature to stop supporting this bill. I hope that House members can see through this ploy and do what is right. Vote yes on SJR101 and give Idahoans the opportunity to vote on Marsy’s Law.
Courtney Marotz
Ammon Idaho