It is inspiring to see how many around Boise are wearing masks. I wish I could signal with a smile how connected I feel with people looking out for me and everyone else in this way.
There is said to be a huge divide in our country, not so much along traditional political lines. Such as how to divide governmental authority or the size of the safety net for old people or the poor, but rather a divide between “people like us” and everyone else: Californians, New Yorkers, persons of color, athletes who take a knee and so on. I do not wish to make light of these differences, but could we say that we are, momentarily, putting all this aside by wearing a mask? In an ironic way is this not a gesture of unity, of community we once had and that still remains?
It is hard to communicate this with eyes alone, but maybe we can nod more frequently, hold a door open a little longer or recite some cliché as we pass one another. We may feel a little strange about all this but perhaps, safely behind masks, we are acting out care for one another that would not be evident from our shy, bare faces.
When the all-clear sounds and masks come off, might we remember these days with fondness, as a time we acquired a bit more empathy for one another?
Jerry Brady
Boise