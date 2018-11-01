Thank you, Bob McBride, for your Oct. 23 letter in reference to draft dodgers. To call them "heroes," as Mr. Urling called them is, as you say, really stupid and repulsive.
As a Korea vet, I take exception to Mr. Urling's letter about veterans.
When I enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1950, I did so knowing there was a chance I would not come back alive. After a few close calls with enemy airplanes, I was fortunate to get back in one piece, unlike so many others who gave all.
Draft dodgers were prevalent. It was demoralizing to listen to short wave radio and head about the able-bodied men who, when they heard about being drafted, signed up for college.
We also lost approximately 50,000 men in Korea, so your opinions aren't worth the paper they're written on. Evidently, you were never in the service to the USA.
Bill Craig
Idaho Falls