Once again the continuation of Meals on Wheels in our area is in jeopardy. Ammon, Idaho Falls and Bonneville County, where we deliver hot meals to participants five days a week plus two frozen meals for the weekend, have substantially cut their contributions to this program just when they are most needed. It is true that participants of means and their families “should” contribute toward their meals, but we are forbidden to charge or require a donation as long as we accept support from the federal government, which covers a substantial portion, but not all, of our costs.
Meals on Wheels is a public nonprofit. Private nonprofits can charge a fee for their programs or services, but we are at the mercy of municipality and private contributions to supplement our basic government funding. We have increased the number of our volunteer drivers, but we must pay for gas and maintenance for the vans our paid drivers use for deliveries, our two cooks, our administrator and office help, utilities and, of course, food.
Where is this money to come from if funding from Ammon, Idaho Falls and Bonneville County are so drastically cut from their 2021 budgets? We do understand that these are hard times for many and that municipal revenues may have declined in 2020, but elderly people should not have to be hungry or go without their daily welfare check.
Linda DeLia
Idaho falls