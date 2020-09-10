There have been lots of happy talk recently in the local news media about the planned meatpacking plant.
Do you ever tire of euphemisms? A meatpacking plant is a slaughterhouse. We should remember where our meat comes from.
Jerry Jayne
Idaho Falls
Register now for exclusive FREE ACCESS to the Post Register, Challis Messenger, Jefferson Star, and Bingham County Chronicle e-edition. Simply enter your email and each morning you'll receive a message giving you immediate access to that days electronic edition of the newspaper. All FREE! No strings attached! No credit card necessary.
There have been lots of happy talk recently in the local news media about the planned meatpacking plant.
Do you ever tire of euphemisms? A meatpacking plant is a slaughterhouse. We should remember where our meat comes from.
Jerry Jayne
Idaho Falls