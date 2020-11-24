First I laughed out loud. Then I got angry at the hypocrisy. The media is asking how to stop the right-wing bias, when in fact, the left-wing media is 96% negative on Trump or anything conservative. Could be the result of "journalists" being over 95% Democrats, but they can't see themselves in the mirror.
Left-wing, main-stream media can't stand that there is an opposing voice, opinion or news story. They say it must be stopped. Reading their comments on making conservatives pay for supporting Trump, making a list, is downright scary. We are approaching a propaganda machine that excludes free speech and may end with the country losing the Bill of Rights. Awake. They are showing their true colors.
Lynda A.W. Edwards
Idaho Falls