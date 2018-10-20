What would Medicaid expansion accomplish? It would provide free health care to able-bodied adults who do not work. All one must do to rise above the proposed income threshold is work 40 hours per week at $7.77 per hour, below what McDonald's pays.
The number of doctors who take Medicaid is limited. Thus, the available appointments for the truly needy would be taken up by people who are not needy. Therefore, expansion would partially squeeze out the truly needy. People would quit working or cut back hours to qualify.
That is why actual enrollment was over double what was predicted in states that expanded Medicaid. Of those newly enrolled through Medicaid expansion in Montana and Nevada, 60 percent do not work. Is it really moral to force people who do work to pay for the health care of those who choose not to work? I think not.
Dr. Jim Brook
Idaho Falls