We have heard in the news that Medicaid expansion has cost more than the official predictions. This predictable situation is a consequence of no access to affordable medical services when it was first needed and unexpected COVID-19 expenses. Idaho did not implement Medicaid expansion when the federal share of the cost would have been 100%. That is water under the bridge. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. This wise saying is especially applicable to all sectors of health care. Cutting Medicaid services to save a little will result in higher costs, as Idaho experienced before. Therefore, it is no savings at all.
Many of our Idaho businesses depend entirely on low-wage and/or part-time workers and typically do not provide insurance benefits to their workers. The hard-working persons employed by them are frequently in the expansion “gap,” with some even below the federal poverty level, covered by traditional Medicaid. Most of these people struggle to make a livable wage. Without Medicaid, they would not have access to affordable medical, mental health and/or disability services. Business depends on Idahoans to report to work and be healthy. Therefore, Medicaid and the expansion is important to Idaho business and Idaho. It is not appropriate to cut funding to Medicaid or Medicaid expansion. It is appropriate to find funding sources for these programs this year and work to fund them for the long haul.
Michael D. Sandvig
Idaho Falls