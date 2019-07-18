I read your past reporting of delinquent medical billing and how folks were being billed for excessive fees by the collection agency here in Idaho Falls. Perhaps, some common sense could alleviate these problems experienced by medical providers trying to collect from patients who want to pay their balance.
Living at my current address for over 14 years now, I received a collection notice for the prior owner of my home in June for medical services rendered in February 2019. I called the collection agency informing the polite lady on the phone that this person hasn’t lived here for some time. She asked if I knew where he might have moved, and I replied I did not. I did suggest to her that she contact the doctor’s office and inquire of a better, current address and phone number. She agreed that would help.
I work very hard to verify current information about my clients, and I am sure that providers do so as well. My common sense dad often told me to “never assume.” This excellent saying would work for all of us in our daily interactions with others.
I am so grateful that we live in such a beautiful part of this great country. Seeing our beautiful American flag proudly waving reminds us that we do have the right to cherish our liberty, our land and our families. Always be vigilant in preserving our rights and freedom. Never assume.
Olin Barkdull
Ammon