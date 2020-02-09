From time to time, I send into this page accounts of personal experiences, thinking they might be on interest to some people. They are not for personal gratification, but I enjoy sharing some things that have added to the perspective of life through the years. One such incident was motivated by the recently reported coyote encounter in Yellowstone Park.
It happened while several of us were ski touring in the park about 20 years ago. Another skier and I were members of the Nordic Ski Patrol and were on a trail near the Mammoth Geyser Basin. She was skiing about 30 feet behind me when I noticed a coyote moving slowly toward her.
She was a very capable and hardy outdoors person and teacher, having grown up on a farm in Michigan. Such people are adaptable and resilient. Turning, I moved toward the animal waving my ski pole, hoping to discourage the coyote’s advance. This, apparently, was enough to end the incident and we moved on.
On another occasion, while skiing down off Galena summit into the southern end of the Sawtooth Valley on a warm March day, with this same person a short distance behind me, we heard a low, but distinctive “wh-u-u-ump," the sound of settling snow. We froze. It was an open area, with a small scattering of aspen just below us. Glancing down, I saw that a crack had opened up directly beneath my feet. Turning, I noticed that my friend’s skis had sunk into the snow several inches and become locked in hardpack. With my backpack shovel, she released her skis and we finished our tour into the valley. These are moments in time that have added to the quality of living in this special place, where the heart of America and the atmosphere of an earlier era remain strong.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby