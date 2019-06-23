Dear Mike,
It would have to be a church school, like the one I remember that sat on a hill at the corner of Allen Road and Outer Drive. It was during World War II, and my mother sent me off to Sunday School with a quarter in my pocket when I was five years old. When I was seven, my baby sister joined me. We did real well because we didn't stop by the creek or dawdle in the poison ivy on most days. During those days, we were lucky to have a car at all. Even then, if you remember, our mothers didn't drive, gas was rationed and we kids walked a mile to school, and in our case, a mile in another direction, to Sunday School. The auto companies quit making passenger cars and made war machines instead. Our fathers worked in the aircraft building and the bomber plant.
They rolled out trucks, tanks and more. Sometimes the Dixie Highway was filled with army vehicles from the Rouge Plant to Toledo. Yes, Mike, all my memories of skipping a mile along a dirt road to Mt. Hope Sunday School during my childhood are good ones. I would be very happy to meet you halfway between St. Henrys and the Finnish Lutheran Church, right at Mt. Hope.
Ginnie Obenchain
Idaho Falls