Okay, I give up, a fetal heartbeat, once detected, is precious and sacred and should be preserved and protected from women that may have the audacity to disagree and may desire to terminate the pregnancy. Their basic human rights are irrelevant because somehow this is their fault and stupidity for having sex, even if raped, trafficked or a victim of incest.
Then maybe, we should hold the men just as accountable for this crime of lust, passion or basic survival of the species. Maybe, since adult human rights are not that important, we should offer the women at the time of delivery a free hysterectomy for the reward of protecting the sacred life of the baby. And it would only be fair if the sperm donor producing unwanted offspring be forced by law to provide child support and be chemically or physically castrated as well. Really, a small price to pay compared to what the woman will endure.
And it may make the males more docile, which will be good since they obviously can't control themselves. With that kind of reward, we will not need those pesky Planned Parenthood or abortion clinics anymore. Hey, it's okay for our dogs and cats.
Steven Dahms
Idaho Falls