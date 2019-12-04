In response to the brutal massacre of three women and six children in a Mexican Mormon community, President Trump has said he will declare the Mexican cartels terrorist groups, provoking fears of a U.S. invasion of Mexico.
I can sympathize with both sides of the Mexican cartel issue: Those who call for a U.S. intervention to stop drug trafficking and killing and those who fear the disastrous results of a U.S. war on drugs.
Growing up in Idaho Falls 50 years ago, I experienced the deadly effects that drugs like heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine can have on gullible young people. And I thank God I escaped the effects of teenage drug abuse before I, too, ended up dead. Or worse.
But a U.S. response to the Mexican cartel killings must be carried out in cooperation with the Mexican government to avoid the unfortunate backlash that the U.S. war on drugs has had in past generations.
I used to say about the war on drugs, in a parody of a popular song: "We fought the drugs and the drugs won. The drugs won."
But maybe with cooperation on both sides, we can fight the war on drugs and win this time. And the deadly flow of drugs from Mexico to the U.S. can be stopped before other gullible young people die.
Or so I can only hope.
Eric Meyer
Idaho Falls