I truly commend the detail, commitment and courage of Ms. Mickelsen for her well written and extremely valid column in Friday's commentary section.
No question, she will be lambasted and crucified not only by those she mentioned but by the entire self-serving, holier-than-thou, arrogant Bonneville County Republican party hierarchy. Oops, I meant Bonneville County RHINOs hierarchy.
It is a sad state of affairs when a county with such a large population, with such a diversity in the ways and means of living, working and recreating allows itself to continue with such a low standard of political integrity.
The apparent voting habit of R or D behind the name instead of looking into actual qualifications, experience, education, accomplishments, public involvement and integrity begets the kind of politicians and representatives mentioned in Ms. Mickelsen's very well written column.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls