Mr. Urling, the individual who told you he “…wore the uniform so I, along with millions of others, gave you the right to express your views…” was incorrect in his statement but his meaning is true.
I, along with the millions of others, didn’t give you the right, but we defend your right to your views. If Mr. Urling may recall, the Declaration of Independence was written to tell the king of England that we wanted our freedom.
Ye,s our rights come from God but the king of England did not follow God’s will. We went to war with England and eventually won our freedom. Our constitution was written and the first 10 amendments contain what the 13 colonies required to guarantee our rights.
All military members raise their right hand saying that “I, (Name), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
In other words M.r Urling, we will defend your right to free speech and your opinion even though it may be different than what we believe. We defended our beliefs during the American War of Independence, the War of 1812 etc. and ensured our country would continue to provide to the citizens all rights guaranteed by our Constitution. Without the American military protecting us, our freedoms would not be possible. I am proud of all our veterans who have served our country and continue to serve. I am honored to be counted as one of them.
Paul Beisser
Rexburg