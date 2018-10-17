I think that this time Mr. Urling has gone too far. To impugn the value that our military has provided to this nation since 1776 is to show little understanding of the history of this country that he is privileged to live in.
The idea of rights being endowed by one's creator is fine as long as no one tries to deny or deprive you of these rights. Rights are only defended by the actions of human beings, which in the case of the United States, is our military.
What do you think allowed the formation of the thirteen colonies into the United States? Do you think it was just waving the Declaration of Independence under the king of England's nose? Why do you think the Revolutionary war was fought? And who do you think fought it? Maybe our military?
What do you think the local militia was and became? Kind of sounds like the military doesn't it? It is estimated that over 20,000 American militia (soldiers) died in the War of Independence.
"We don't get one right whatsoever from the soldier," says Mr. Urling.
No, we don't get the rights sought after in the Declaration from the soldier. But without soldiers, sailors, airmen or marines fighting and dying for over 200 years to protect the freedoms of American citizens we would have no rights at all. And now we might all be speaking Russian, German or Japanese rather than English.
Alan Jones
Idaho Falls