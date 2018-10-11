A critic wrote, "I wore the uniform so I, along with millions of others, gave you the right to express your views."
Balderdash! We don't get one right whatsoever from the soldier. The very foundation of America is based on the sacred words found in the Declaration of Independence "men are endowed by their Creator with rights." Our rights come from God.
I am sure Mr. Oar graduated from the government schools where students are taught to worship the state, but I will never accept such a falsehood. "War is the health of the state," as Randolph Bourne said, and always results in two things — more government and less freedom.
Tim Urling
Idaho Falls