Did you know a mining company is wanting to drill for copper/cobalt up between Colson Creek and Long Tom? Julie Hopkins is the one to ask for information at the Forest Service, 756-5283. They are requesting comments. I offered those below:
Re.: Colson-Cobalt-Copper Mineral Exploration Project
Several questions come to mind:
1. Spring is lambing time in that area for bighorn sheep and calving time for elk. Why spring?
2. Less than three acres impacted, with new road constructed and holes drilled in twenty-six locations?
3. Commencing in spring 2019 and “final reclamation” anticipated by fall of this same year? Are you assuming absolutely nothing will be found at any of these sites? I would think this mysterious company would not be drilling holes, at 19 sites, by helicopter, to just then pack up and leave.
4. Access to the drill rig sites is by Colson Creek road which was destroyed by erosion after the last fire in 2012. There has been no interest on the part of the Forest Service to repair this road. Who will pay for it now? This company, so they can drill, reclaim, and leave by this fall? Forest Service, who pleads poverty?
5. The canyon below is the Salmon River Canyon. It is remarkable you say nothing about the long term effects on the river and the river road, which the FS has fought mightily against maintaining in the winter.
6. Please give more information. Something that indicates you are thinking beyond test holes.
Barbara Harp
Mackay