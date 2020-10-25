Miranda Marquit is seeking a seat in the Idaho Legislature. Not long ago, she rudely interrupted Congressman Mike Simpson several times at a public event. She demonstrated a lack of decorum and is not suited for public office. Plus, her favorite tactic is cherry-picking, and likely only the thoughtful will see the prevalent pattern. That is not a good analytical model for solving the challenges in our state.
The National Rifle Association, champion of the Second Amendment in the U.S. Constitution, grades legislatures, and in the House of Representatives there are 52 Republicans with an “A” grade and no Democrat has better than a “D.” Marquit is a Democrat and there is nothing more to say.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls