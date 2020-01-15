I knew it; I just knew that it would happen.
When I heard the news that Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani was killed on his way to the Baghdad International Airport by our drone-fired missiles, I said to my wife, “Honey, radical liberals are going to praise Soleimani while demonizing Trump.”
Sure enough, that’s exactly what transpired.
I don’t claim to be a prophet, a revelator or a seer. I’m just an ordinary Navy Vietnam veteran with commonsense when it comes to warfare.
It’s been documented that Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds (maybe even thousands) of civilians in the Iran-Iraq region, plus many of our soldiers, sailors and airmen. To quote Maj. Gen. David Petraeus, former commander of U.S. armed forces in the Iraq War: Soleimani was “our most significant and evil adversary in the greater Middle East.”
Commentators on CNN, MSNBC and reporters from other leftist media outlets shamefully praised Soleimani. He may be a conquering hero to some Iranians and Iraqis, but he’s certainly not a hero to the American people.
I dare those who vilify Trump and glorify Soleimani to express their gruesome sentiments to members of gold star families. They tragically suffered terrible losses of their loved ones in our military.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump should not be criticized when he was morally and militarily correct by ordering Soleimani’s demise. Trump’s explicit action will save many lives of civilians and military personnel instead of increasing hostilities as some liberals claim will happen.
Shouldn’t minimizing human losses in wartime be what really counts?
Bob Ziel
Rigby