Holy cow. I just read Stephanie Merranigas' letter to the editor. All I can say is if you really believe full-term, otherwise-healthy fetuses are being aborted or murdered at birth, please contact me immediately. I have a big orange bridge across San Francisco Bay I will sell you for cheap.
Lying and misogyny have always played a central role in the anti-choice crusade. Republican state legislators across the country have passed bills requiring doctors to lie to their patients; telling them abortion increases cancer risks (it doesn't), that six week old fetuses can feel pain (they can't), that women who have abortions have higher rates of emotional problems (they don't) and on and on. Misogyny is why we have to suffer the spectacle of Republican men prattling on about why they should control women's bodies instead of trusting women to care for themselves.
We can see where this line of thought is headed. Republicans in Georgia just passed a bill into law under which women who miscarry can be subject to murder charges that could result in the death penalty. You can still be prosecuted even if the abortion takes place out of the state. Basically, the law allows the state to force women to have babies or be killed for their refusal. Republican state legislators say the law won't be used that way, but if you're willing to take them at their word, please come see me about that bridge.
Vic Allen
Idaho Falls