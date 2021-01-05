After Trump finally signed the relief bill, disgraceful Mitch McConnell made a statement praising Trump’s leadership for avoiding a government shutdown. The people of Georgia need to come out like they never have before and vote to send the Democratic candidates to Washington to get Mitch McConnell out of the leadership of the Senate so we can move ahead as a country and get something done for the American people.
Mitch McConnell needs to be put in his place as someone who has no more power to screw the American people.
Trina Pettingill
Idaho Falls