There is a billboard in Salt Lake City attributed to a group of Republican students proclaiming, “We stand with Mitt.” I saw it on Facebook and I have a friend who actually drove by it. Mitt Romney, the sentiment of that billboard and the students who sponsored it, are all beacons of hope for our imperiled democracy.
I’m not a Romney supporter. He’s a conservative, and I’m a progressive. But Mitt absolutely stood alone among Republican senators to put right over wrong, country over party and the Constitution over his own career. He’s earned my respect. He’s a shining star of principles, self-sacrifice and courage. As expected Trump is already exacting retribution by publically mocking Sen. Romney. He does it with everybody who openly opposes his march to autocracy.
Mitt Romney is a hero. At a minimum history will portray him as such. But at the rate Trump’s personal lawyers, cabinet members, staff and other cronies are being packed off to prison, we may not have to wait that long.
Jackie Stephens
Idaho Falls